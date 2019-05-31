Hail & Storm Damage Repairs – Who to Trust?

We've had a crazy week of spring storms in Colorado with lots of damaging hail. Colorado's Best legal expert, Attorney Phil Harding, of Harding & Associates PC, walks us through who to trust on doing your repairs and what type of insurance to have in the future. Visit Phil's website for more information or call him for a FREE consultation any time at 303-762-9500.AlertMe
