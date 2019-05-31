× Free fishing available in Colorado this weekend

DENVER — Anglers can fish for free without a license in Colorado on Saturday and Sunday.

It’s Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s annual free fishing weekend, which allows anyone around the state 16 years and older to fish without a license or Habitat Stamp, but other rules and regulations will still be in effect.

To continue fishing beyond this weekend, licenses can be purchased online, at any Colorado Parks and Wildlife office or from one of the more than 600 license agents across the state.

Anglers can also purchase a license over the phone and receive a temporary authorization number allowing them to fish immediately by calling 800-244-5613.

Colorado has more than 2,500 lakes and reservoirs and 9,500 miles of fishable streams and rivers.