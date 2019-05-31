× Sentence for drunk driver who fatally hit Westminster teenager upsets prosecutors

GOLDEN, Colo. — A man who pleaded guilty to a hit-and-run crash that killed a Westminster teenager while driving under the influence was sentenced Thursday.

Elliott Bond received five years in community corrections in the crash that killed 15-year-old Andrew Potter last year, angering prosecutors who sought a longer sentence.

“We are very disappointed in the outcome of this case,” First Judicial District Attorney Pete Weird said. “Mr. Bond had a BAC of .189 when he hit and killed this 15-year-old boy who was crossing the street.

“He then left him in the street so that he would not get caught. He could have been sentenced to 24 years in prison. Our prosecutor asked for 12 years. Instead, Mr. Bond was given a sentence to community corrections.”

Officers with the Westminster Police Department went to Church Ranch Boulevard and Wadsworth Parkway on Aug. 31. Potter was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers found Bond was driving southbound on Wadsworth when he hit Potter, who was crossing against the light.

Prosecutors said Bond failed to stop and render aid or notify police. He continued to drive south on Wadsworth until he was stopped by police as he turned at Independence Street.

Bond pleaded guilty last month to vehicular homicide-DUI and leaving the scene of an accident with death, both felonies.