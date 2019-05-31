Denver’s Wing King at the 6th Annual Wings & Whiskey

DENVER – If you enjoy wings, this is your event.

Wings & Whiskey event at Ace Eat Serve.

Date: Sunday, June 2, 2019

Time: VIP Entry 3PM, General Admission 4PM

What: Denver’s top chefs compete for the title of Denver’s Wing King at the 6th Annual Wings & Whiskey. Featuring amazing whiskey drinks, a wing eating contest, and live music by SuperMagick

(Participating chefs/restaurants include Secret Sauce, Osage Café, Cho77, Chook, Highland Tap and Burger, Mountain Sun/Vine St, Super Mega Bien & Smok)

BenefittingThe Denver Housing Authority’s Youth Culinary Academy

Location: Ace Eat Serve – 501 E. 17th Ave, Denver 80203

Purchase tickets here.

