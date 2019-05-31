Denver police investigating homicide in City Park West area

Posted 9:37 pm, May 31, 2019, by

Erik Maw. Credit: DPD

DENVER — Officers with the Denver Police Department are investigating a homicide that occurred in the City Park West area Friday afternoon.

DPD said that about 1 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 1200 block of East 22nd Avenue on a report of a person not breathing. Shortly after they arrived, a female victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined the death was suspicious.

Erik Maw, 49, was at the scene and identified as a suspect. He is being held for first-degree murder.

Police said the arrest affidavit will not be released until Monday.

The identity of the victim has not yet been published by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.