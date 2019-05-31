× Denver police investigating homicide in City Park West area

DENVER — Officers with the Denver Police Department are investigating a homicide that occurred in the City Park West area Friday afternoon.

DPD said that about 1 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 1200 block of East 22nd Avenue on a report of a person not breathing. Shortly after they arrived, a female victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined the death was suspicious.

Erik Maw, 49, was at the scene and identified as a suspect. He is being held for first-degree murder.

Police said the arrest affidavit will not be released until Monday.

The identity of the victim has not yet been published by the Medical Examiner’s Office.