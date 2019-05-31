D-Day heroes with Colorado charity arrive in Europe for 75th anniversary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTSMOUTH, England -- They have finally arrived. And just like 75 years ago, a hero's welcome greeted them.

A group of World War II veterans, including several D-Day survivors, arrived in southern England Friday. They're traveling with The Greatest Generations Foundation, a Denver-based charity that returns war heroes to the battlefields where they once served.

The organization invited FOX31 along to chronicle the commemorations. FOX31 is the only Denver station reporting live from Normandy, France over the next week as the ceremonies get underway.

D-Day was the allied attack on Nazi-occupied Europe, carried out on June 6, 1944. Months later, due in large part to their show of force in Normandy, France, World War II came to an end.

On their first day in Europe, the veterans visited the D-Day wall in Southampton, England. The 62-foot brick wall has more than 100 names etched by U.S. soldiers passing through southern England headed to D-Day and other battles.

They were greeted with an enthusiastic crowd of British citizens, delighted at the sight of 16 living legends from World War II.

The veterans signed autographs, waved American flags and posed for pictures with a crowd of several dozen well-wishers.

Over the weekend, the D-Day survivors plan to take a ferry across the English Channel to Northern France and the D-Day landing beaches where they served and fought. They'll attend a ceremony on June 6 at the Normandy American Cemetery with President Donald Trump and the French President Emmanuel Macron.

FOX31 will document the historic journey, with reports from anchor Jeremy Hubbard every next week at 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. We're also airing a FOX31 news special, "D-Day 75: The Final Reunion" on Saturday, June 8 at 9:30 p.m. on KDVR.