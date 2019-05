× Crews respond to house fire in Denver’s Lincoln Park neighborhood

DENVER — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Denver’s Lincoln Park neighborhood Friday afternoon.

The fire was burning at 841 N. Mariposa St.

The Denver Fire Department said the fire started in a backyard and spread to a neighboring house.

The fire was first reported at 2 p.m. and was under control by 2:17 p.m., according to DFD.

No injuries have been reported.

As of 2:40 p.m., firefighters remained at the scene.