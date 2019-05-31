× Body found on Longs Peak believed to be missing New Jersey man

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — Rocky Mountain National Park rangers found a body believed to be a New Jersey man who has been missing for seven months on the park’s highest mountain, park officials said Friday.

The body is believed to be 30-year-old Ryan Albert of Marlton, New Jersey, park spokeswoman Kyle Patterson said. Marlton was last seen Oct. 4 on the trail on Longs Peak, which reaches 14,259 feet above sea level.

Rangers found the body Thursday in deep snow in a steep, rocky ravine called the Trough. It was about 1,000 feet below a section of trail called the Ledges and about 2,000 feet below the summit.

A helicopter recovered the body Friday and it was taken to the Boulder County coroner for an autopsy and identification.

Rescue teams searched for Albert on foot and in the air.

Two other people remain missing in the park.

Micah Tice, 20, of Las Vegas was last seen Nov. 24 on the Longs Peak trail. He was a student at the Air Force Academy preparatory school in Colorado Springs.

James Pruitt, 70, of Etowah, Tennessee, was last heard from in late February. Pruitt’s car was found at the Glacier Gorge Trailhead, a popular starting point for hikes to a waterfall and scenic lakes.