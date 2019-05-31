Just because school is out it doesn't mean that fun and learning needs to stop but summer programs for kids can be very expensive. Re-school Colorado joined us on the show to help give all children the opportunity to keep learning. Go to BluePrint4.com/CO for information on all the educational opportunities that are affordable. They also offer scholarships.AlertMe
Affordable Summer camps
-
Affordable Arts Festival – 8/25
-
Construction underway for inclusive playground in southeast Aurora
-
No pajamas, shower caps or hair rollers: High school enforces ‘parent dress code’
-
NFL rookie shot just hours after he was drafted by the New York Giants
-
Denver City Council employee with history of trouble accused of voter registration fraud
-
-
Summer FUN at Boondocks – Half Price Deal!
-
Low-income students surprised with free skateboards
-
Lego releases Braille bricks to teach blind, visually impaired children
-
Some Sloan’s Lake residents fighting 16-story development planned for neighborhood
-
Groups gather in Denver to celebrate, protest Israel’s Independence Day
-
-
RACE4Kids’ Health 5K & Expo celebrates 10 years
-
Some Castle Rock residents upset over plans for apartment complex near homes
-
Denver father speaks about 7-year-old son handcuffed at school