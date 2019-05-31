19th Annual Tesoro Cultural Center Indian Market & Powwow

This weekend.... June 1st & 2nd... celebrate American Indian Art, Culture, and Dance at The Fort restaurant in Morrison! It's the 19th Annual Tesoro Cultural Center Indian Market and Powwow.  Admission is $10... Kids 12 and under are FREE!

