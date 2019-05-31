14er Training and Conditioning

Have you always wanted to climb a 14er but had no idea how to train for it? Well your opportunity has arrived. Trainer Mona Kobishop is offering a 4 week training and conditioning class at the Colorado Athletic Club DTC. The class includes condition classes twice a week, practice hikes, gear and nutrition education and a guided 14er at the end. The training sessions are designed for beginners and experienced hikers who want to elevate to the next level. Go to ColoradoAthelticClubs.com/14er for more information and to register. Or call 303- 779-0700.

