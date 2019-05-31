× 101 places to take kids fishing for free this weekend in Colorado

DENVER — It’s a free fishing weekend in Colorado, so you and your family can fish without a license or Habitat Stamp on Saturday and Sunday.

It’s a great chance for young anglers to try out fishing for the first time.

Colorado has 6,000 miles of streams and over 1,300 lakes and reservoir​s with some 35 species of fish.

Looking for some places to go? Colorado Parks and Wildlife has an interactive Fishing Altas, but if you’re looking for some great spots for you and the kids, there’s another option.

CPW put together a map of 101+ places to take a kid fishing, and you can see them all on the map below.

For more information on getting a license or fishing in Colorado in general, visit the state’s website.

101+ places to take a kid fishing