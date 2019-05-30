Weekend storms possible

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our weather pattern across metro Denver and the Front Range looks to be the same each day heading into the weekend. So, we will start each day with plenty of sunshine followed by increasing clouds and a few scattered storms. The chance for rain is low in the city. There will be a slightly higher chance for storms over the mountains and on the south side across the Palmer Divide. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s all three days.

We'll have two hotter days on Monday & Tuesday with highs reaching the low to mid 80s. We will have some clouds and only an isolated storm possible which means most of us won't see any rain.

Those hots and dry days will be followed with a weak cold front on Wednesday which will return scattered storms to the area along with cooler 70s.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.