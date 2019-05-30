× Warmer temps moving in; Snowmelt at higher elevations begins

We’re settling into a more normal Spring-Summer weather pattern with dry mornings and isolated afternoon t-storms. Warmer highs today near 70.

The Mountains start dry and then watch for isolated afternoon rain/snow/t-storms. Highs 40s, 50s, and 60s.

The snowmelt at higher elevations kicks into high gear starting today through next week. Expect rivers and streams to rise into next week (See graphic below).

Mountain highs warm into the 50s, 60s, and 70s this weekend into next week. Overnight lows do hit freezing, so it’s mainly a daytime melt.

Saturday-Sunday both start dry across the Front Range with isolated afternoon t-storms. Highs 75-80.

Next week looks similar. Highs 75-85 most days. Isolated afternoon t-storms.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We’re tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.