Stanley Market Farmer’s Market

DENVER – The Stanley Famers Market launches on Friday, May 31, and runs every Friday all summer long, from 9AM to 1PM. It’s a family friendly farmers market at Stanley Marketplace featuring a variety of vendors, offering fresh fruits and vegetables, local products, and more at one of the biggest food halls and urban markets in the U.S.

What: Stanley Farmers Market

When (day and time): every Friday from May 31 to August 30, from 9AM to 1PM weekly

Where: Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas Street in Aurora

Cost: free to attend, food and drinks and local products for sale