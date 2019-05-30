Presidential hopeful Hickenlooper backs impeachment proceedings against Trump

Posted 2:37 pm, May 30, 2019, by , Updated at 02:38PM, May 30, 2019

John Hickenlooper in October 2018. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

DENVER — Ex-Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper has become the latest Democratic presidential hopeful to call for impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

Hickenlooper described himself Thursday as an “extreme moderate” but said special counsel Robert Mueller’s statement Wednesday spurred him to back an impeachment investigation.

On CNN’s “New Day,” Hickenlooper said Mueller “laid the responsibility clearly at the doorstep of Congress” and he thinks “we have to begin an impeachment inquiry.”

Hickenlooper said an inquiry may not lead to an impeachment vote and acknowledged the Republican-controlled Senate would never remove Trump if the Democratic-controlled House impeached him.

Democratic candidates Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York had declined to push impeachment but backed the process after Mueller’s statement .

Trump has called Mueller’s Russia investigation a “witch hunt” and declared he “did nothing wrong.”

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.