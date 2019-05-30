President Trump to give address at Air Force Academy graduation Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- President Donald Trump will speak to a packed house on Thursday morning at the Air Force Academy graduation.

Trump will deliver the commencement address that if it follows the patterns of previous graduation speeches, will touch on politics and policy.

The president will fly from Washington to Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs on Thursday morning.

Ahead of his arrival, there is a major security sweep at Falcon Stadium where the ceremony will take place and throughout the academy.

The ceremony starts at 10:30 a.m., but gates open at 6 a.m. Anyone attending is being told to arrive early to account for long security lines to get into the stadium.

It's the first time Trump will deliver the commencement speech at the Air Force Academy. He rotates every year among Air Force, Navy, Army and Coast Guard ceremonies.

The last president to speak at an Air Force commencement was Barack Obama in 2016.

That year, a U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds jet crashed south of Colorado Springs shortly after performing a flyover of the graduation ceremony.

Before leaving Colorado, Obama met with the pilot who survived the crash.

Trump might touch on the U.S. Space Force in his speech. Colorado Springs is in the running to be home to the U.S. Space Command that would oversee space efforts in all of the military branches.

The Air Force Academy said it gave out 19,000 tickets to cadets' family members and friends. The public snatched up extra tickets with up to 30,000 expected in Falcon Stadium.

Anyone attending can bring in one clear gallon-size plastic bag, but several items are prohibited.

Traffic will also be snarled in the Colorado Springs area with several road closures as Trump goes to and from Peterson Air Force Base and the academy.