Man dies at hospital after being stabbed at Lakewood motel
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A man died after being stabbed at a Lakewood motel Thursday morning.
According to the Lakewood Police Department, its officers responded to a motel in the 9000 block of West Colfax Avenue just after 10:45 a.m. Thursday.
Officers found a 41-year-old man with at least one stab wound. He was taken to a local hospital and later died.
An adult male suspect left the scene but was later arrested.
The names of the suspect and the victim have not yet been released.AlertMe