Man dies at hospital after being stabbed at Lakewood motel

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A man died after being stabbed at a Lakewood motel Thursday morning.

According to the Lakewood Police Department, its officers responded to a motel in the 9000 block of West Colfax Avenue just after 10:45 a.m. Thursday.

Officers found a 41-year-old man with at least one stab wound. He was taken to a local hospital and later died.

An adult male suspect left the scene but was later arrested.

The names of the suspect and the victim have not yet been released.

