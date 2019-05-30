Lakewood PD searching for BB gun vandals who damaged businesses along Wadsworth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- The Lakewood Police Department is searching for the person or people responsible for using a BB gun to shoot at storefronts along Wadsworth Boulevard.

Police say the vandal or vandals are acting all hours of the day. However, evening and night appear to be the most common times for the vandalism to occur.

"The area, the type of hours, location -- all of that is similar," said LPD's Rob Albrets.

Police say in the past two months, the department has had about 28 reports of broken glass or damage due to someone apparently using a BB gun. Some businesses have been hit more than once.

"I'm getting more than a little concerned about the vandalism here," said Dave States of Dessert Gems jewelry shop. "We got hit twice in one week. BB gun on our front glass door and what looks like a baseball bat took our front window out."

Police say most of the reported incidents are along Wadsworth between 1st to 20th Avenues. In the past week, there have been 11 reports, according to police.

"Whoever the vandals are, they're real good at what they're doing," States said. "Unfortunately, our cameras weren't pointed at the parking lot when it happened."

Police continue to search through surveillance video to track down more details about the suspect or suspects. If you see something suspicious, you're urged to write down a license plate number and call police.

Anonymous tips can be made to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers: 720-913-7867.