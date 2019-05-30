Kendrick Castillo, other STEM heroes honored by Douglas County sheriff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. -- The Douglas County sheriff awarded a Medal of Valor to the parents of Kendrick Castillo, the STEM School Highlands Ranch student killed while saving the lives of classmates.

That medal was given Thursday at the Douglas County Sheriff's Office Awards Ceremony at Cherry Hills Community Church.

The ceremony recognizes heroic work done by both Douglas County deputies and civilians.

Castillo's award is the highest honor given.

His father, John Castillo, thanked sheriff's deputies.

"Kendrick loved law enforcement," John said.

Castillo’s classmates Brendan Bialy and Joshua Jones were also honored with a Meritorious Conduct Award for risking their lives to save others during the school shooting.

"It’s amazing. It is indescribable how happy I am that the other individuals are being recognized for what they did. Also, the teachers and the boys and women in blue. That’s what makes me beyond happy -- that they are being recognized," said Bialy.