FOX31 growth and momentum continues, strong No. 2 in ratings throughout day

DENVER — FOX31 News continues to see growth year-to-year, and posted strong numbers throughout the day during the May rating period.

The station is now a consistent No. 2 in the market across dayparts in the important adult 25-54 demographic.

FOX31 News at 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. have grown to be dominant Nos. 2 and 3 choices in the late-news race, with both newscasts beating KMGH and KCNC in adults 25-54.

In the evening, FOX31 News at 5 p.m. beats KMGH and KCNC with adults 25-54 and is up a whopping 71% year-to-year.

The same is true at 5:30 p.m., when FOX31 News at 5:30 is up 33% year-to-year, tying ABC World News Tonight and beating CBS Evening News.

Earlier in the day, FOX31 News at 6 a.m. is a strong No. 2 in the market with adults 25-54, and also beats morning newscasts on KMGH and KCNC in adults 25-54.

The same is true during the midday, where FOX31 at 11 a.m. is now tied for No. 2 in the time period.

“We are proud of our team that is leading our continued growth and momentum in this competitive news landscape,” said Joan Barrett, vice president and general manager of FOX31.

“We are grateful to the growing number of Coloradans who are turning to FOX31 as their favorite source for local news, and we will continue to strive hard to win the big story, focus attention on the issues that matter most to our viewers, and support our community each and every day.”

Television Source: Denver Nielsen live+SD regularly scheduled news programs, calendar year May 2018 v. May 2019