Endangered man reported missing from south Denver

DENVER — An endangered man was reported missing from south Denver on Thursday morning, the Denver police Department said.

Shawn Schauder, 38, was last seen on Wednesday near South York Street and East Amherst Avenue.

Schauder suffered from a diminished mental state, police said.

He’s described as white, 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds with brown hair.

He was last seen wearing gray sweat pants and a blue T-shirt.

If he is seen or anyone with information is asked to call police at 720-913-2000.