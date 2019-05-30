Dumb Friends League helps horses find forever homes at Franktown facility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKTOWN, Colo. -- The Dumb Friends League may be known for helping cats and dogs find forever homes, but they also house, rehabilitate and re-home horses. It all happens in Franktown at the Dumb Friends League Harmony Equine Center.

The center, which opened in 2012, takes in abused and neglected horses, ponies, donkeys and mules that have been removed from their owners' care by law enforcement.

According to the director of the Harmony Equine Center, Garret Leonard, 81% of the horses that come in find new homes. Since its opening, the Harmony Equine Center has helped more than 1,700 horses.

"These are all horses that most likely would have ended with a terrible ending at their owners' facilities," said Garret. "We're able to rehabilitate them, train them and find them homes."

Helping so many large animals would not be possible without the help of volunteers. One such volunteer is Robin Becky, who has been volunteering with the Dumb Friends League since 1988.

"They've taught us big lessons in patience and love and just being... just being with you," Becky said.

The Dumb Friends League Harmony Equine Center is having an open house Friday, May 31 from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturday, June 1 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The free event will have clinics and horse training demonstrations, horsemanship workshops, and information about the adoption program and volunteering opportunities.

More information about the expo can be found on the center's website.