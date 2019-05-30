× Denver Pop Culture Con

DENVER – Former known as Denver Comic Con, the region’s largest Pop Culture celebration is now called Denver Pop Culture Con. The event brings in more than 100,000 attendees over three days and reaches all corners of pop culture including: film, television, comic books, tabletop and video games, anime, manga, cosplay, horror and science fiction and web comics:

In addition to the amazing costumes and the unadulterated display of passion for pop culture, DPCC offers one of the largest programming schedules of any major pop culture convention, with more than 750 hours of educational panels and events, including celebrity panels, seminars with professional creators, actors and artists, authors, workshops with comic book professionals and so much more.

TICKETS: Ticket prices start at $44 for adults and $8.25 for children. Speed passes are sold out, and tickets are moving quickly, but are still available.

For more information about the Denver Pop Culture Con check out their website at http://www.DenverPopCultureCon.com