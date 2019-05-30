Crews working to reopen Independence Pass, Mount Evans Highway

DENVER — Crews are working to reopen some of Colorado’s high-altitude roads for the summer after more snow fell this week.

The Colorado Department of Transportation plans to have the road to Aspen over Independence Pass open at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

That would make for the latest opening of Highway 82 in one of the most scenic drives in the state since 2008. The highway opened on May 24 last year.

Meanwhile, CDOT hopes to have the Mount Evans Highway partially open by the end of the week.

Both roads close for the winter and typically open for Memorial Day weekend, depending on snowfall.

Last week, crews were still working to clear the road to Summit Lake and the final 5 miles to the summit of Mount Evans was still buried in snow and might not open for weeks.

All the snow is helping extend the season at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area into the start of the summer. The resort said it will stay open through at least the weekend of June 21.