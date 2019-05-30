Colorado woman missing in California found dead in Pacific Ocean

MALIBU, Calif. — The body of a missing Colorado woman was found in the Pacific Ocean near Los Angeles Thursday.

According to FOX11 Los Angeles, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Tactical Rescue Team recovered the body of Jennifer Michelle Lorber in the Paradise Cove area of Malibu.

After an exhaustive search for Missing Person Jennifer Lorber, @SEBLASD divers located the remains of a female adult near the #ParadiseCove shoreline. Positive ID of the remains will be determined at later date. pic.twitter.com/B75FqnA6fY — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) May 30, 2019

Lorber, 30, had been missing since May 23, when she checked into a motel in the 22000 block of the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu.

Her rental vehicle was found abandoned on Sunday on the PCH at Paradise Cove Road, not far from where her body was later discovered.

The circumstances surrounding Lorber’s death are unknown.

According to the sheriff’s department, Lorber suffered from depression and her family initially told deputies they were concerned for her health.

The sheriff’s department did not say where in Colorado Lorber lived.