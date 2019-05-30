Colorado woman missing in California found dead in Pacific Ocean

Posted 4:56 pm, May 30, 2019, by , Updated at 04:58PM, May 30, 2019

MALIBU, Calif. — The body of a missing Colorado woman was found in the Pacific Ocean near Los Angeles Thursday.

According to FOX11 Los Angeles, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Tactical Rescue Team recovered the body of Jennifer Michelle Lorber in the Paradise Cove area of Malibu.

Lorber, 30, had been missing since May 23, when she checked into a motel in the 22000 block of the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu.

Her rental vehicle was found abandoned on Sunday on the PCH at Paradise Cove Road, not far from where her body was later discovered.

The circumstances surrounding Lorber’s death are unknown.

According to the sheriff’s department, Lorber suffered from depression and her family initially told deputies they were concerned for her health.

The sheriff’s department did not say where in Colorado Lorber lived.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.