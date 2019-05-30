Baby who survived multiple days in motel room with dead parents is breathing on her own

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHITEHALL, Mich. -- A baby found in a Michigan motel room with her deceased parents on Friday is now breathing on her own.

Relatives told WXMI Monday that the breathing tube for the little girl named Skylah was taken out. They also say they’re waiting to see if her kidneys will recover on their own.

Skylah, who was extremely dehydrated, was flown to Devos Children’s Hospital in critical condition on Friday, after the adults she was with were both found deceased at the Rodeway Inn in Whitehall during a wellness check. They’ve been identified as 26-year-old Jessica Bramer and 28-year-ol​d Christian Reed. Investigators are still working to determine how they died.

Police are still actively trying to figure out what happened, the initial autopsy did not immediately determine a cause of death and toxicology results will not be available for at least a month.

Police say the 6-month-old baby was in the room alone for multiple days.

"This precious baby needed a lot heroes and a lot of heroes showed up," White Lake Ambulance Authority EMT Michele Bridges, said. "The call ... was just a vivid reminder why any of us are in this business, and it's not a business to us, it's a matter of saving lives.

First responders are hoping the recovery continues for the baby they rescued.

"The images in our mind never go away. Even though those images never go away when we have a positive outcome those images start pushing those images back a little farther," Bridges added.