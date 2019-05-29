Rain showers, thunderstorms possible tonight and Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A few showers and even a thunderstorm will be possible this evening across metro Denver. The best chance for rain will be on the south side of town. Most of the showers will end by 9 p.m. Skies will remain mostly cloudy overnight with cool temperatures in the low 40s.

Thursday will bring another round of late day showers and thunderstorms. These storms will be scattered, meaning not everyone will see the rain.

We only have an isolated rain chance on Friday, so again a mainly dry day as temperatures return to the warmer 70s.

Rain and storm chances each afternoon over the weekend can't be ruled out. The good news is the temperatures will stay in the warm 70s.

The heat looks to kick in for a few days early next week with readings in the 80s and a couple of dry days to enjoy.

Our next chance for rain arrives on Wednesday with another cold front which will drop temperatures again to the 70s.

