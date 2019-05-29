× Teen arrested for false threats that caused lockdown at Brighton High School

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Police have arrested a 17-year-old girl who is accused of making multiple false threats that caused a lockdown at Brighton High School in April.

The teen, who is not being identified because she is a minor, faces a felony charge of making a false report, and misdemeanor counts of harassment and interference with staff, faculty, or students of educational institutions.

The first anonymous report came in to school resource officers just at 11:15 a.m. that day. It described “threatening statements allegedly made by a male party to friends over social media,” the Brighton Police Department said.

While that threat was being investigated, police said they received another report that a student had been seen loading a gun in a school bathroom.

On the day of the threats, officials said the tip came in through the Safe2Tell program.

Several schools in the area were places on lockout and streets were closed in the area over four hours.

Once police searched the school and determined there was no threat, an “all-clear” was given just before 4:45 p.m.