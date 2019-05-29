Skin Secrets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Are you ready to look in the mirror and not see the muffin top or love handles? Or maybe you want to look 10 years younger in the hands of a true artist? Dr. Greta McLaren is an Assistant Clinical Professor at The University of Colorado. Watch the segment to see all the new and latest forms of technology she has implemented into her practice and how they can make you look and feel fantastic into 2019.

Call for a free consult with Dr. Mclaren at 303-770-skin or register by email at Info@SkinSecrets.com. For more information go to SkinSecrets.com

Plus erase chin fat and tighten your neck without surgery. The first 20 to schedule will receive Thread Lifting worth $499. And it only takes one 60 minute treatment.

Get rid of jowls or eye bags without surgery. Book your personal consult and save $100 on the new Accutite Treatment. It's like Necktite for your eyes! Only one treatment is needed.

For great specials text "secrets" to 797979. All new clients , you'll receive 15 units of free Dysport just for signing up..that's a $70 value. Learn more online SkinSecrets.com