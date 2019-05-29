× $1 movie ticket deal returns for family films this summer

If you’re looking for something to do with your kids on a weekday this summer, Regal Cinemas has a promotion for you.

“Summer Movie Express” showings with $1 tickets are at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays starting June 11 and ending Sep. 4. Some of the proceeds will go to the Will Rogers Institute, which funds research of cardiopulmonary diseases and works to educate the public.

Check the Regal website for participating locations near you.

Some of the movies included in this summer’s promotion are: