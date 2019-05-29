One wounded in Thornton shooting

Posted 4:29 am, May 29, 2019, by

Shooting in Thornton on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.

THORNTON, Colo. — One person was wounded in a shooting late Tuesday night, the Thornton Police Department said.

The shooting happened before midnight in the 9500 block of North Pecos Street.

One male was taken to a hospital in unknown condition. A suspect was taken into custody and police said there was no threat to the public.

The names and ages of the victim and the suspect were not released.

What led to the shooting is under investigation.

AlertMe
Google Map for coordinates 39.870642 by -105.005876.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.