One wounded in Thornton shooting

THORNTON, Colo. — One person was wounded in a shooting late Tuesday night, the Thornton Police Department said.

The shooting happened before midnight in the 9500 block of North Pecos Street.

One male was taken to a hospital in unknown condition. A suspect was taken into custody and police said there was no threat to the public.

The names and ages of the victim and the suspect were not released.

What led to the shooting is under investigation.