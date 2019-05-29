Museum thanks ‘heroes’ for calling after Dinosaur fossil find in Highlands Ranch

DENVER — Dinosaur fossils unearthed at a Highlands Ranch construction site have arrived at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science.

The museum noted that because the fossils were discovered on private land, there was no obligation for owners to share the discovery. Because they did, the prehistoric finds will be available to researchers to study.

The bones were donated to the museum by Wind Crest, the retirement community where construction crews found the fossils.

Museum president and CEO George Sparks said Wind Crest and the Brinkman Construction crew were “heroes” for calling the museum when the fossils were discovered.

While museum officials aren’t yet sure of the exact type of dinosaur it is, they do know it’s a horned dinosaur.

A limb bone and several ribs from a dinosaur were the first uncovered at the site on May 20.