Glenwood Springs switching over to 100% renewable energy

GARFIELD COUNTY — Glenwood Springs is about to become the 7th city in America to be powered completely by renewable energy.

Back in April, the Glenwood Springs City Council approved a measure to purchase 100% of the city’s electricity from clean wind power through the Municipal Energy Agency of Nebraska.

The only other city in Colorado to accomplish this goal is nearby Aspen.

According to city leaders, switching to 100% clean energy will save the environment more than 77,000 tons of C02 emission that would’ve been created by Glenwood Springs.

The switchover goes into effect on Saturday, June 1.