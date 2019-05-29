Fly Fishing Camp for Women at the Broadmoor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Historically fly fishing has been a male dominated sport but now more women are getting knee deep into the water. That is why the Broadmoor is hosting its second annual "These Boots are Made for Wading" a fly fishing workshop for women. Broadmoor public relations manager Krista Heinicke and Scott Tarrant the manager of fly fishing camp came on the show to preview the event.

The fly fishing camp for woman called "These Boots are Made for Wading" runs May 31st to June 1st at the Broadmoor. For more information and to sign up go to Broadmoor.com/Boots or call them at 855-310-2072.