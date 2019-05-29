× Driver sentenced for fatally hitting motorcyclist, fleeing scene

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A driver convicted of hitting and killing a motorcyclist at a red light in Sedalia then fleeing the scene was sentenced to prison on Tuesday.

The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Ronald Hargrove, 49, of Parker was sentenced to nine years for leaving the scene of a crash that involved a death.

Douglas County District Court Judge David Stevens handed down the sentence.

Prosecutors said 69-year-old Suzanne Weston, also of Parker, was riding single file with three other motorcyclists on Highway 85 when she was hit by Hargrove’s pickup on Oct. 12, 2017.

The riders moved into the left-turn only lane and slowed to wait for a green light to run onto Highway 67 toward Sedalia. Weston was last in line.

The pickup truck driven northbound on Highway 85 by Hargrove went from the right lane into the left-turn lane and cut off other witnesses in a separate vehicle.

Hargrove hit Weston and continued off the right side of the southbound lanes, through a ditch and onto the frontage road.

Prosecutors said Hargrove got out of the truck, walked to where Weston was lying on the road, then got back in the truck and drove away.

Witnesses got the license plate number and Hargrove was pulled over and arrested by a Douglas County sheriff’s deputy a short time later.

Hargrove admitted to leaving the scene of the crash because there were warrants out for his arrest, prosecutors said.

Hargrove was driving with a revoked license and had not slept. He had two previous DUI convictions but refused to follow through with treatment and “violated out” of the substance abuse programs, Stevens said in the courtroom.

Hargrove also had low levels of alcohol, THC and prescription medications in his system.

Hargrove was found guilty on March 22 by a Douglas County jury of leaving the scene and vehicular homicide — reckless driving.

Prosecutors were seeking a maximum sentence of 18 years in prison.

“Yet another driver who somehow feels that driving is a right and not a privilege,” District Attorney George Brauchler said. “This man shouldn’t have been behind the wheel — let alone after consuming alcohol, marijuana and prescription drugs.

“But he made an irresponsible, selfish decision, and he cut short the life of Suzanne Weston.

“He has earned every day he will be behind bars for what he did to Suzanne and her family and friends. Hargrove’s sentence will end all too soon. The sentence he imposed on Suzanne Weston will be forever. This is why we build prisons.”