Denver students speak out to lawmakers, school board on safety and gun violence

DENVER — Colorado lawmakers and Denver school board members gathered Wednesday evening to address gun violence in schools.

A community meeting, at Knight Center for Early Education, generated feedback on how decision makers can help stop the violence.

The town hall-style meeting started with a moment of silence for those impacted by the STEM school shooting. Soon after, students were invited to speak.

“Going to school afraid that something bad is going to happen shouldn’t be a worry to students,” a 17-year-old South High School student told the crowd.

The students served as powerful examples of where we are as a society that sees far too many school shootings.

“I would say the time is now, but the time was now the first time,” another student said.

The objective was to discuss possible solutions and come together to combat the danger that that is constantly on people’s minds. The meeting, hosted by nonprofit Inter-Neighborhood Cooperation, was a chance for elected leaders and other officials to hear from some of their youngest constituents.

During the meeting, the administrator in charge of Denver Public Schools security told parents the district is exploring a new way to communicate lockouts and other security concerns faster. The system should be ready by the Fall.

Lawmakers in attendance promised to continue listening to parents and students as they work to discover what new laws might be needed to help mitigate future violence. Specific details were not provided on what lawmakers may or may not do next legislative session.