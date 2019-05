Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What better way to see all the beauty that Denver has to offer than on a bike ride through the city? You have the chance to do that on the upcoming Coldwell Banker Denver Century Ride.

The Coldwell Banker Denver Century ride is happening Saturday, June 15th. The start and finish line is at the Shops at Northfeild Stapleton. You can register for the 25, 50, 85 or 100 mile ride. For more information head to DenverCenturyRide.com