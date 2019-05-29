Colorado State Patrol looking to hire 35 new troopers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. -- For the first time in years, the Colorado State Patrol is looking for troopers.

The Colorado State Patrol is looking to hire up to 35 people. They would join the 800 others who are part of the patrol currently.

All kinds of opportunities are available, from road patrol to the hazardous materials teams to the canine units.

The process is extremely competitive.

"Ultimately, we are still looking for the best," trooper Josh Lewis said. "We'll have a large applicant pool. But that doesn't mean we get to pick from the best of the best that apply and we are hoping more will do so this year.

"We want the best, regardless of age, gender, location."

The starting salary for a cadet of about $67,000 a year. The Colorado State Patrol also pays for time spend at the academy.

The application process is open online through June 9.