Another cool day, chance for afternoon thunderstorms through weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There will be a 20% chance of afternoon rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday across the Front Range.

Highs will reach about around 57 degrees, nearly 20 degrees below normal for this time of year. The normal high is 76 degrees in Denver.

High temperatures this month have been averaging about 5 degrees below normal each day.

The mountains can expect a 50% chance of snow on Wednesday afternoon. There will be 1-3 inches of accumulation along the Interstate 70 corridor and south, including Park County.

Highs will be in the 30s, 40s and 50s.

Thursday starts dry with a 20% chance of afternoon rain and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be warmer near 70 degrees.

Friday starts dry with a 20% chance of afternoon rain and thunderstorms and highs closer to normal at 76 degrees.

Saturday and Sunday are similar with dry mornings then 20% chances of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will reach 75 to 80 degrees.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.