Another cool day, chance for afternoon thunderstorms through weekend

May 29, 2019

DENVER -- There will be a 20% chance of afternoon rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday across the Front Range.

Highs will reach about around 57 degrees, nearly 20 degrees below normal for this time of year. The normal high is 76 degrees in Denver.

High temperatures this month have been averaging about 5 degrees below normal each day.

The mountains can expect a 50% chance of snow on Wednesday afternoon. There will be 1-3 inches of accumulation along the Interstate 70 corridor and south, including Park County.

Highs will be in the 30s, 40s and 50s.

Snow next 24 hours. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

Thursday starts dry with a 20% chance of afternoon rain and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be warmer near 70 degrees.

Friday starts dry with a 20% chance of afternoon rain and thunderstorms and highs closer to normal at 76 degrees.

Saturday and Sunday are similar with dry mornings then 20% chances of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will reach 75 to 80 degrees.

