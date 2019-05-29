Blind singer with autism blows away ‘America’s Got Talent’ judges with Golden Buzzer performance

LOS ANGELES — A 22-year-old man, assisted by his mother and using a cane as he walked on stage, might have given one of the most memorable performances on “America’s Got Talent.”

Kodi Lee is blind and has autism. His mother, Tina, told the show’s judges that he loved music “really early on.”

“He listened and his eyes just went huge and he started singing,” she said. “I realized he’s an entertainer. Through music and performing, he was able to withstand living in this world because when you’re autistic, it’s really hard to do what everybody else does.

“It actually saved his life playing music.”

She helped her son to the piano, then he performed a rendition of “A Song for You” by Donny Hathaway.

The four judges and the audience rose to their feet when Lee finished his stirring performance.

Judge Gabrielle Union hit the Golden Buzzer, meaning Lee will advance to the live shows.

“What just happened there was extraordinary,” judge Simon Cowell said. “I’m going to remember this moment for the rest of my life.”