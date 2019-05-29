3 guards injured breaking up fight at Lookout Mountain Youth Services Center

GOLDEN, Colo. -- Three guards were injured after trying to break up a fight at Lookout Mountain Youth Services Center on Tuesday, the Golden Police Department said.

It's the same facility where two sex offenders escaped earlier this month and a riot broke out that injured nearly a dozen staff members.

Police said Tuesday's fight started inside the cafeteria and was between two gangs and involved about a dozen inmates.

Three guards were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

In April, the director of the facility said there was an investigating a threat to riot and target specific staff members.

And the facility was on lockdown after reports someone was going to attempt to throw a gun over the fence inside the facility.

On May 1, 11 staff members were injured in a riot involving inmates in a housing unit.

Less than a week later, two sex offenders escaped, using a bed sheet out of a busted-out second-floor window. The two were captured the next day.

The Colorado Department of Human Services is conducting a thorough internal review because of the incidents.

