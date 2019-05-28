× Woman faces animal cruelty charges after she is found living in van with 22 dogs

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — A Massachusetts woman is facing animal cruelty charges after she was pulled over for a traffic violation in Wethersfield, Connecticut, according to WFSB.

Police say 58-year-old Suzanne Muzaffer Eser was found to have been living with nearly two dozen dogs and a bird in a van.

Wethersfield police said they stopped a Ford Transit Van for a motor vehicle violation on Monday around 9:30 a.m.

During the stop, officers discovered she had been living in the vehicle for several months.

Several small dogs were spotted in the front passenger seat area.

Officers were able to gain access to the rest of the vehicle, where they found 22 dogs and a macaw inside.

The van was said to be covered in garbage and animal waste.

“Put it this way, the officer called for public health to come to the van because it was so bad,” said Wethersfield Police Chief James Cetran. “I had a veteran sergeant say to me, in all the things he has seen and all the years he has been here this has to fall into the top five of the worst he’s ever seen.”

The dogs and the bird were removed with the help of officers from Rocky Hill and Newington.

Police said the animals were transported to nearby shelters for further evaluation.

The chief said some of the animals were not in good shape, and believes seven of the dogs may have ended up having to be euthanized.