Wednesday stays cool with more afternoon storm chances

DENVER -- There will be a chance for scattered showers and storms throughout the Front Range and Plains Tuesday evening. The far eastern Plains could see some isolated storms turn severe with hail and gusty winds as the main threats. The main threats with storms on the Front Range will be lightning and small hail.

Snowfall will increase in the high country Tuesday night. Parts of the central and northern mountains could see up to 6 inches by Wednesday evening.

Wednesday will be another cool day with below-average temperatures. Highs will climb to the mid-50s with a chance for afternoon storms. Storms are not expected to be severe on Wednesday.

Afternoon storm chances stay in the forecast for the rest of the week. Not everyone will see storms each day but there will be a chance for spotty storms each

afternoon. High temperatures will gradually heat up after Wednesday, reaching the 70s again by Friday and the 80s by Sunday.

