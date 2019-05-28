Summer is the Season for Buying & Selling Homes

With summer right around the corner, a lot of people are gearing up to buy or sell a home.  When you start either process, you want to work with a company you can trust, that will be straightforward, and save you thousands!  That's what you'll get with Neat Homes.  Neat Homes only charges a ONE percent fee instead of the traditional three percent.  Neat Homes also does the inspection and appraisal up front, and offers customers a virtual tour.  Sign up by the end of June and get $1,000 cash back at closing when you buy or sell a home.  You can also text "1000" to (720) 547-2280.  You can reach Neat Homes at (720) 200-4474.

