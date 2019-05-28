× Steve ‘Greek’ Antonopulos to present Pat Bowlen for Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Steve “Greek” Antonopulos, a longtime fixture on the Broncos sideline as athletic trainer and most recently the team’s director of sports medicine, will owner Pat Bowlen’s Pro Footblal Hall of Fame presenter in August, it was announced Tuesday.

Antonopulos was selected by the Bowlen family and will lead them in unveiling the bronzed bust during the enshrinement ceremony on Aug. 3 in Canton, Ohio.

“I was overwhelmed with emotion when I was asked to be Mr. Bowlen’s presenter,” Antonopulos said. “I feel very honored and very humbled. It’s one of the greatest things I’ve ever been asked to do in my life.

“If you really look at it, it’s all about Mr. Bowlen. We developed a really neat relationship over all the years that he’s been here. It’s certainly unique — he’s not only my boss but he’s my friend.

“That’s what makes it even more of an honor to do this, especially with the request coming from his family.”

Antonopulos is entering his 44th season with the Broncos. He is the only employee who has worked full time with the Broncos during Bowlen’s 35-year tenure as owner.

Antonopulos began his career as an assistant athletic trainer in 1976 and became the director of rehabilitation in 1979.

He was the team’s head athletic trainer from 1980 to 2016 before moving into his current role.