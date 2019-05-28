Rain, small hail, mountain snow to linger on Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Plan on a wet and abnormally cool day on Tuesday in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

There will be rain, thunderstorms, small hail and snow in the mountains. Highs only reach the 50s across the Front Range.

After overnight storms brought rain and hail to the Denver metro area, severe weather is not expected on Tuesday afternoon.

Monday, the warm air won out. Tuesday, the cooler air wins out.

The mountains can expect 1-4 inches across the Interstate 70 corridor with 1-6 inches in the northern mountains.

Highs will be in the 30s and 40s with a few 50s. There will be gusty wind above treeline.

Overnight temperatures across the Front Range stay above freezing.

It turns much drier on Wednesday across the board. There might be morning fog, then a few breaks of sun.

Highs again will be in the 50s with a 10% chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

Thursday through Sunday features dry mornings with 10% to 20% chances for afternoon thunderstorms.

Highs warm significantly into the 70s.

