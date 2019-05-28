Overnight storms bring rain, large amounts of hail to Denver metro area

Posted 4:55 am, May 28, 2019, by , Updated at 05:41AM, May 28, 2019

DENVER -- Large amounts of hail fell across the Denver metro area overnight into Tuesday morning.

Streets were covered with what looked like snow and several trees were damaged by the strong storm.

Vehicles stopped underneath overpasses to take shelter near Broadway and Interstate 25.

Chunks of dime-size hail fell across the Denver metro area.

The eastern Plains got hit hard too with hail lining the streets.

In downtown Denver, hail pebbles lined the street on Tuesday morning but should melt once the sun rises.

