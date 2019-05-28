More companies offering programs to help improve employees’ mental health

DENVER -- We hear a lot about efforts to improve mental health for students, but many companies are now hoping to do the same for workers.

For example, Fransen Pittman General Contractors has a wellness program that focuses on mental health as well as physical health.

The company recently launched the "Resilient You" campaign. It’s a 7-week online course that helps workers identify stressful situations and gives them coping skills.

It means a lot to workers like Neely Morrison, who struggles with anxiety and depression.

“It does make a difference,” she said.

Experts say programs like this are becoming increasingly common in the workplace across all fields.

Ellen Sarvay is with Pinnacol Assurance, the state’s largest workers' compensation insurer. She says when workers are healthy -- both mentally and physically =--- they are more efficient and less likely to be injured.

