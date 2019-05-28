MacKenzie Bezos pledges half her fortune to charity

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his wife MacKenzie Bezos poses as they arrive at the headquarters of publisher Axel-Springer where he will receive the Axel Springer Award 2018 on April 24, 2018 in Berlin. (Photo by JORG CARSTENSEN / dpa / AFP) (Photo credit should read JORG CARSTENSEN/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — MacKenzie Bezos is pledging half her fortune to charity, following in the footsteps of billionaires Warren Buffett and Bill Gates.

The ex-wife of Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos finalized her divorce in April and reportedly got a stake in the online shopping giant worth more than $35 billion.

The Giving Pledge was started in 2010 by 40 of the wealthiest people in the U.S. It involves billionaires pledging more than half of their wealth to charitable causes either while they are alive or in their wills.

“We each come by the gifts we have to offer by an infinite series of influences and lucky breaks we can never fully understand,” she wrote in a letter.

“In addition to whatever assets life has nurtured in me, I have a disproportionate amount of money to share.”

